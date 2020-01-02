Kiara Advani hits back after being trolled for wearing Prada heel shoes worth Rs 70,000

For one of her airport looks, Kiara stepped out wearing a black Givenchy tracksuit. The highlight of her look was her white and pink heels Prada shoes were Rs. 70,000.

Kiara Advani is currently on a major high as 2019 has clearly been her most successful year in her career so far. The year started with Kiara delivery a smashing hit number with her track ‘First Class’ alongside in Kalank. After that came in the film that literally changed her life overnight. Kabir Singh, featuring went on to become a massive hit with its own share of controversies. Not just that, Kiara also ended 2019 on a high as she delivered yet another hit with Good Newwz, featuring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Airport looks as we all know has become a major trend in the past couple of years. The beauty was extremely busy promoting her recently released film, Good Newwz. For one of her airport looks, Kiara stepped out wearing a black Givenchy tracksuit. She styled her look with a clean ponytail, nude lips and black sunglasses. However, the highlight of her look was her white and pink heels Prada shoes were Rs. 70,000.

Kiara was trolled left, right and center for it and in a recent interview with SpotBoye the Kabir Singh actress shot back. She said that not only her but even one of her film's producers absolutely loved the shoes. Advani said that the producer loved the shoes so much that he insisted that she wore the shoes for one of the songs in her upcoming films. She further laughed it off saying, "Get ready to troll me again".

What do you think about Kiara's shoes? Did you like her Good Newwz promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

