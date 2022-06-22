Kiara Advani in House of CB's strapless midi dress served a smoke show of a date look; Yay or Nay?

Monsoon has its share of gloom to offer but little do we care when we have a dress in mind. We can't keep track of the many times we've manifested date night plans thanks to this newfound love. Of the numerous times white has been put to test to measure its glam-inducing levels, the scores have looked pleasant indeed. Do you have your doubts? Grab a white dress and head out, head-turns are yours to own today. Kiara Advani's latest look in white is will spark that flirty-cute charm in you. Try it for yourself.

She's a busy bee and we all know it. "Good Newwz" seems to be pouring in ceaselessly with the release of JugJugg Jeeyo which is scheduled to be this week and yesterday was another day to celebrate. A milestone to be precise. Her movie, Kabir Singh turned three years old and for which she reunited with her co-star, Shahid Kapoor to make it memorable by releasing a reel online.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara rocked a House of CB midi dress. A London-based fashion brand run by Conna Walker has now received many approvals (think hot) from Bollywood actresses. From pink to brown and pink, and more. The list just doesn't end. Kiara's strapless bodycon ensemble curated with stretch crepe featured a sweetheart neckline and extra draped detail placed on the underwired cups. Its corsetry boning on the bodice was what added oomph to it. She hit the gold class style note as this was combined with Christian Louboutin's pointed-toe pumps. The 29-year-old's wavy hairdo was styled into a side part. A neutral-toned makeup with semi-dewy skin rounded off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

