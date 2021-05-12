Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times Bollywood celebs looked like a mermaid in mesmerising fish cut gowns

No red carpet events or a party night is complete without spotting one in a sensuous fish cut gown. Here are 5 times the B-town beauties wore one and made sure to win all eyes.

There is something special about fish-cut silhouettes that ooze feminine elegance with all its grace. The fish cut design hugs your body, well fitted till the knees and then flares out in a circular design. It is a designer innovation, probably inspired by the idea of mermaids and ocean life as the name suggests and incorporated in lehengas, gowns, skirts and so on. It’s very popular worldwide and women of all age groups embrace the fish cut outfits for every occasion. When it comes to red carpet events, fish cut gowns always win the fashion trophy. Here are 5 times the B-town actresses aced the perfect red carpet look in gorgeous fish cut gowns.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was a vision in her mesh yellow fish cut gown which featured mirror work and patchwork all over. Her see-through sunshine hued number was glamorous and the Kabir Singh actress looked like a sizzling mermaid in it. The floor-sweeping trail brought in the much-needed drama to her bright outfit. Glossy pink lips,filled-in brows, a well-contoured face and smokey eye makeup complemented her glam look. Kiara looked amazing with her voluminous hair set in messy waves.

There may come several new Miss World title holders but Aiswarya Rai is our forever beauty queen. The star has flaunted her envious body in stunning fish cut ensembles several times. In fact, most of her red carpet looks are in fish cut gowns. For the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the diva sported a gold Roberto Cavalli gown and glammed up with bold red lips and a centre-parted hairdo. Her gold-hued gown bore fish gills like patterns all over and was an absolute designer masterpiece!

Janhvi Kapoor

The millennial star Janhvi Kapoor donned a figure-hugging Manish Malhotra number and looked straight outta fairytale. Her purple sequin fish cut gown was embellished with beads all over. Ear studs and metallic makeup further amplified her ravishing look. The party-ready shimmery evening gown paired with a sleek hairdo made the Dhadak actress look like a true diva. The offbeat purple shade of her gown and matching eye makeup was just on point.

Anushka’s lilac number came with a generous topping of intricate sequins and crystal work in geometric patterns. The feather-trimmed sleeves and hemline added a touch of drama to her floor-length lavender Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. Instead of piling on accessories, the star kept her ethereal look elegant with statement earrings and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail. Nude lips and dewy makeup rounded off her stunning look.

Jonas

To the Oscars, a couple of years back, PeeCee slayed a white Zuhair Murad strapless gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous. With straight open hair and minimal make-up, Priyanka let her stunning fish cut gown do all the talking. Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, bracelets and matching silver sandals won her extra points in the accessory department. The structured gown with silver glitter geometric design fitted the actress perfectly and we absolutely loved this red carpet look of the diva.

Which diva's fish cut gown made your heart skip a beat? Tell us in the comments below.

