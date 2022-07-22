Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Divas who defined fire-on-point looks in black cut-out dresses

Colour, colour, we don't want to see anymore. Sorry, we want to look at the glam side of black. Thinking Barbiecore? We're thinking of a classic black with zero regrets. Can we go back to it for the nth time? As we all know it, black is a pro-statement-maker and a miraculous smile-inducer. With its ever-dominance power, thanks to how well put it can look, black dresses can be the ultimate offering you'd need for cocktail parties and some magical red carpet moments. We took lessons from the ones who do justice to fashion also known as Bollywood celebrities and here's how to wear cut-out black dresses.

Malaika Arora

Go sheer, because it's the best place to be at. The mother-of-one picked out a monotone black bodycon dress which featured a V-shaped thigh-high slit at the front, and a close neck which also had sheer detail to amp up its look. Those cut-outs on her midriff are supremely sensuous, ah that's the Mala energy for you. Her party night look was sealed off with strappy stilettos and a flat clutch.

Ananya Panday

Liger girl in black! She brings fire like nobody else and here's her latest solid look. This Room 24 midi dress had a halter-neck, thigh-high slit, and a front cut-out detail which left her midriff bare. It's a 10/10 for us, stylist Meagan Concessio. Pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories looked stylish on her.

Kiara Advani

An oh-so-good dress right here! It looks gorgeous with a curvy scalloped-like sheer cut-out on the midriff, right? Continue the routine of keeping your party looks top-notch by wrapping it up with glittery stilettos.

Janhvi Kapoor

Arrived like a head-turner and how! For the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the Good Luck Jerry actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a black Antithesis cut-out gown. This plunging neckline number brought the right essence of risque and her overall look was excellent with double-strapped stilettos, an emerald pendant necklace, and stacked jewellery.

Nora Fatehi

Fans of a little black dress, warning: add-to-cart moment is here. The Kusu Kusu dancer was seen in a figure-hugging dress with full sleeves, a high cum keyhole neck, and side cut-outs. It's that dress that brings its share of the party to your table. Style yours with black pointed-toe pumps and shiny accessories.

Sara Ali Khan

A monochrome look can't get better than this. Styled by Ami Patel, the Atrangi Re actress was seen in a David Koma full-length dress which came with noodle straps, a thigh-high slit, and a sheer cut-out detail on her toned midriff. This bustier gown was combined with ankle-strap stilettos. Well spiced-up!

