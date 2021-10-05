Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: 5 Celeb approved activewear for all the gym lovers

If you are a regular at your gym, yoga or pilates class, then activewear will probably be an essential part of your wardrobe. You must definitely not compromise on your style even when you are just going to work out. In order to help you make better styling decisions, here we have all the celeb-approved activewear that will never go out of style.

Colour Therapy

Janhvi Kapoor

A vibrant hued outfit has the ability to literally change your mood and uplift your senses. Hence, investing in gym fits in eye-catching, vibrant colours is a good idea. Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted wearing vibrant coloured tank tops and sports bras like orange and neon. She usually teams her tank tops and sports bras with comfy shorts.

Classic Co-ords

Kiara Advani

It is a known fact that every girl who is into fitness owns at least half a dozen pairs of co-ord workout sets. If you don’t own one, you should get a few already! Kiara Advani is definitely a major fan of co-ord sets when it comes to her activewear. She has been spotted wearing yellow, hot pink and lavender co-ord sets featuring a sports bra and matching leggings.

Cute Tees

Every girl experiences a lazy day when she just does not feel like moving. On those days, wear a cute printed tee that will pump you up for your workout. sported a boxy batman crop top that she teamed with grey cycling shorts for her workout session.

Gender Fluid Pants

A true fitness freak would never want to compromise on their comfort. If you want to feel extremely comfortable, or if you’re into androgynous fashion, you can steal your boyfriend or brother’s shorts for a workout. Disha Patani is usually seen wearing shorts from the men’s collection during her workout sessions. To add a feminine touch to it and to flaunt her abs, she teams the shorts with a sports bra.

Sports Bra For The Win

You must never underestimate the importance and versatility of a good sports bra. The right bra can really power your workout by keeping you comfy and well-supported throughout. Also, you can style a sports bra in endless ways. Living in yoga pants is not a new thing and Anushka Sharma has been a fan for a while now. She was seen enjoying the beautiful sunset from her home in her workout attire. Her outfit featured a lemon yellow Puma sports bra paired with high-waisted black leggings.

Which type of activewear is your go-to choice? Let us know in the comments below.

