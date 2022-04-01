Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Taapsee Pannu: Who wore what at the Grazia Millennial Awards

Awards season is here! The Grazia Millennial Awards took place in the city last night and were all about glitz and glamour. The millennials of Bollywood attended the event bringing dazzle and shine to the red carpet. Everybody from celebrity influencers to makeup gurus and Bollywood celebrities set the red carpet on fire in their best outfits.

Take a look at who wore what and brought their glam game on for the night that was!

Kiara Advani

All that glittered last night was the Shershaah actress. She dazzled in a blue heavily sequinned jumpsuit by Naeem Khan. Her outfit bore structured shoulders, a plunging neckline and was cinched at her waist and also bore pockets! A slicked-back wet hairdo, luminous makeup with filled-in brows, fluttery lashes and glossy lips rounded off her look well.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Roohi star also shimmered on the red carpet in a Falguni and Shane Peacock bodycon column-style gown with a scoop neckline. The silver sequin number stole the show as Janhvi opted to go sans accessories and only highlighted her hourglass figure as well as her contoured face. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail while defined cat eyes, filled-in brows, contoured cheeks and brown lips completed her look and gave us Kim Kardashian vibes!

Taapsee Pannu

Making a strong case for minimalism on the red carpet, Taapsee stuck to the basics. The Thappad actress rocked a short baggy sleeve top styled with high-waisted black cropped pants. A pair of black stilettos and a mini chain-link black bag along with chandelier dainty earrings completed her look. Taapsee's hair bore minimal embellishments in the form of Swarovski crystals in it which added a dash of glam to her look.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

India's Miss Universe was also present at the awards show and she sparkled brightly in a metallic copper-hued ruched gown. Her one-shoulder outfit fit her body snugly and bore a slit. Matching metallic stilettos, her hair styled into glorious centre-parted waves and dewy makeup completed her look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gehraiyaan star put his casual foot forward on the red carpet in a fusion outfit. A pair of grey comfortable pants, a casual blue tee with flowers printed on it topped off with a matching blazer and tan shoes completed the actor's look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Looking dapper as ever, Ayushmann Khurrana sported a navy blue pantsuit with minimal prints on it styled over a white shirt and black waistcoat. A simple black bowtie, dress shoes and a cross necklace rounded off his look well.

Kartik Aaryan

The talented Lukka Chuppi star also looked handsome on the red carpet in a crisp white shirt topped with a white blazer and navy blue pants. A brown velvet bowtie and leather loafers accessorised this look well.

Ranveer Singh

Dressed up like a true millennial, Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet in athleisure! The 83 actor sported a blue tracksuit with zip-up details and teamed it with a floral shirt. A pair of white sneakers and a pair of neon frame sunglasses tinted in black completed the superstar's red carpet outfit.

Which celebrity's red carpet look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

