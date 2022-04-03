Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAMOROUS celeb looks from the week gone by

It was an eventful week for Bollywood's leading ladies. From promoting their upcoming films to attending red carpet events and award shows, jet-setting in and out of the city and appearing on television shows, we saw them dressed in their best looks for it all.

Take a look at the most glamorous looks from the week gone by and tell us your favourite.

Kiara Advani

At the Grazia Millennial Awards, Kiara Advani dazzled in a blue sequin jumpsuit by designer Naeem Khan. The actress' outfit featured structured shoulders and a plunging neckline making for a risque look. A wet hairdo, dewy skin and defined eyes rounded off this glamorous look well.

Janhvi Kapoor

Also marking her presence at the Grazia Millennial Awards, Janhvi Kapoor made a strong case for sequin outfits in a bodycon number by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actress gave us Kim Kardashian vibes with her outfit that bore a scoop neckline and was styled with a slick back low ponytail and a well-contoured face.

Tara Sutaria

To promote her upcoming film Heropanti 2, Tara looked ultra-glamorous in a brilliant red saree by Premya by Manishii. Her chiffon drape was styled over a full-sleeve lace blouse with a sweetheart neckline and featured a scalloped embellished hem. A pair of statement gold chaandbalis and matching red embroidered juttis completed the actress' look.

Ananya Panday

For a red carpet event in the city, Ananya Panday who has a soft spot for coordinated outfits sported a green set by Dior. The actress styled her green printed blazer with a white shirt and shorts to match her blazer. A pair of peep-toe Louboutins completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

Looking ultra-chic at the airport, Deepika Padukone styled her white tank top and jeans with a chunky long tan coat, matching pumps and a Louis Vuitton tote bag. The actress's oversized sunglasses further elevated this airport look.

Karisma Kapoor

Making a strong case for florals, Karisma Kapoor rocked an unusual pantsuit by Rahul Mishra. The blazer featured exaggerated mutton sleeves with a peplum-style hem and was complete with a pair of loose-fit pants and a pair of blue pumps.

Malaika Arora

Walking the red carpet earlier this week, Malla sported a structured full-sleeve black gown that accentuated her hourglass figure and bore an asymmetrical neckline with a button-down pattern. A statement silver and diamond necklace and her hair styled into a sleek low ponytail ensured she looked red carpet ready.

Nora Fatehi

Giving us yet another floral look, Nora Fatehi rocked a black A-line dress with a thigh-high slit that was cinched at her waist with a Gucci belt. A pair of black pumps, hair styled into waves and pink lips completed the diva's look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Floral patterns and ethnic outfits are undeniably one of the best combinations. Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in a Rahul Mishra pastel organza anarkali with floral applique work on it. She styled the full-sleeve number with wedge kolhapuri slippers and an embroidered potli bag.

Which diva's outfit was your favourite from the week gone by?

