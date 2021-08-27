Kiara Advani to Jennifer Lopez: It's V for Valentino in celebs' fashion dictionary

A bag needn’t make a separate entry to be a part of the essentials list. Without its presence, you’re likely to feel incomplete before you step out. For all you know, these arm candies could add the edge your ensemble may fail to bring to focus. Practical choices begin with your arm candies, they keep your goodies intact & promise to turn heads.

We trust how amazing bags can be when celebs showed us how feasible these can be. But, in a world where you see most renowned faces obsess over Louis Vuitton and Chanel, a few stars being a true fashionista at heart, gave the Italian brand, Valentino a thumbs up too. We mean even on a global level. Keep these tips ‘handy’ and put your best style ahead. Jonas is never the one to sit back then to be at the top of the fashion ladder. For a dinner outing in Mumbai, she styled her breezy Bennch polka dot sleeveless dress with Gianvito Rossi’s ankle-strap block heels and Valentino’s crossbody bag that bore square-shaped gold embellishments that outlined her black accessory. That’s class on point for us!

Sweatsuits read a casually cool vibe and Jennifer Lopez proved it. The monochrome outfit was well amped up with a white Valentino Garavani’s supervee crossbody bag that came with gold-tone hardware. Her sporty look didn’t fail, thanks to the shoes that played a fair game.

Rani Mukerji may not be a fashion maven, but she’s pushed the style envelope on certain days. Here’s when she owned one of her airport looks, the Mira Mikati’s green jacket was designed with multi-coloured funky patchwork. She layered it over a white tee and distressed jeans. Her Valentino camouflage sling bag was the ultimate show-stealing accessory that seems to agree with all that was paired including her white sneakers.

There’s probably nothing natty that doesn’t own. From slit gowns to neon blazers and sequin sarees, there’s every ensemble that looks like a million bucks. She clubbed her black boxy top with distressed pants that were rolled up. The Jimmy Choo neon green pumps signed off the classy deal when Valentino's black slingback bag came into the picture.

Kiara Advani often takes her Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin bags on rotation, but she takes them out with her stellar outfits so one’s eyes don’t stay put on the bag. Her love for athleisure is a story that never fades but the one that keeps on serving up lessons. Here’s another time she chose white sweat pants and a V-neck oversized grey tee that looked well styled. Her metallic platform sneakers and black and white Valentino shopper bag along with sunglasses played the coolest accessories there can be.

Whose bag did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

