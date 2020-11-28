Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 Times celebs swore by their love for polka dot sarees

Celebs have always loved polka dots and when mixed with another classic silhouette, it’s bound to make a statement! Check it out

Sarees have always been that one piece of clothing that literally never goes out of style. Now, with newer and trendy prints coming your way, things get a little difficult when you love to hoard clothes. Here's when classic prints and designs come to the rescue. Imagine owning a quintessential piece of clothing with a print that is timeless and can be worn even years later! Polka dots have been a celeb favourite print for almost anything and the classic print surely has it's pros and here are the top 3 ways to look like a celebrity in the print!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First up, we have Bebo who not only made a statement in a gorgeous saree by Masaba Gupta but stole the large polka dot print. The actress surely knows a way around a stunning drape and this classic wonder surely serves proof of that! She styled it with statement silver earring that further contributed to the ravishing look. With her hair let down, Kareena kept things classic yet again with her signature smokey eye and nude lip combo!

Jonas

PeeCee showed the world what a stunner she is as she chose for a gorgeous drape by Sabyasachi. The actress chose to step out of the usual black and white polkas and opted for a drape with red dots. The saree was styled around a matching red blouse that bore full sleeves which was a refreshing new change from the usual strappy wonders. With a sleek bun, statement earrings and a bold red lip, Mrs Jonas showed the world how it's done!

Kiara Advani

Talking about refreshing change, we have Kaira Advani who not only chose a saree with the classic print but took it a notch higher with the way she styled it. The actress chose for a simple feminine drape by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and styled it with a statement-making embroidered blouse. The strappy blouse was a statement on it's own and to be honest, the contrast of the print and colours seemed to work perfectly! She then cinched her waist with a matching belt and accessorised her look with long dangler earrings. With sleek hair and glowy makeup, she made sure all eyes were on her!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

