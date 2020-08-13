Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan: How your favourite celebrities are wearing masks?

Learn how to wear a mask and style them just like your favourite celebrities. Check it out

Masks have now become one of the most important things that prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is very important to wear a mask when you step out and this is no secret. While the main use of wearing a mask is to prevent the spread you cannot deny the fact that it is slowly becoming a fashion statement. From embellished numbers to tie-dye ones to even quirky printed creations, face masks are now one of the trendiest things in fashion.

Here is how all your favourite celebrities are picking out and styling their favourite masks:

The Duchess of Cambridge herself chose for a reusable cloth mask with floral prints. She paired it up with a simple white dress and let all the attention to the mask.

Another floral mask lover is Kiara Advani who wore it with a bright green maxi dress and gave us major summer vibes!

Jennifer Aniston made a strong case for a simple black mask and posted a selfie to urge fans to wear a mask aswell. Truly iconic!

Talking about black masks, Kareena Kapoor made a strong case for one as she styled it with her casual OOTD making it for a trendy ensemble! Taimur Ali Khan accompanied her in a colourful mask himself!

Sara Ali Khan made quite a statement by matching her outfit with her mask truly proving that masks are definitely an accessory now!

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, let her outfit do the talking while the mask complimented her pastel attire.

Alaya F made a casual run in an all-black ensemble and paired it with a contrasting pink mask. We’re definitely going to take style cues!

Whose look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

