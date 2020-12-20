Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Times celebs made polki their go to statement necklace

Move over emeralds and pearls, Polki is the biggest new jewellery trend with the hottest celebrities styling it right! Take a look.

Now that wedding season is here, we're all looking for inspiration for outfits and accessories. And who better to look at, than our favourite and most stylish Bollywood divas? When it comes to them, they manage to look pristine from head-to-toe! While we may have our outfits ready, it is incomplete without the perfect accessories. And what better to make a statement than a lovely necklace?

Polki or uncut diamonds are something that never seems to go out of style and look regal with every outfit. Here's how celebrities have styled it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is no such thing as too much glitter and Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved it. She styled her sequin pink Manish Malhotra saree with a bralette-style risque blouse and a statement double-layered Polki necklace, keeping her look simple yet stylish.

Kiara Advani

Taking the baton ahead, Kiara Advani too put her most glamorous foot forward in a pastel floral embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her minuscule and well-defined blouse gave a lot of space for a statement necklace and Kiara ensured all eyes were on her by picking this three-tiered Polki diamond necklace and no earrings, to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

While youngsters might believe that polki is old-fashioned, Janhvi Kapoor gave it a millennial twist by picking out a statement choker with a range of precious gems and another layer of polki, to accessorise her high neck blouse and chiffon pink saree, making for a pristine look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor, nobody looks as regal as she manages to. She picked out a gold Good Earth lehenga and accessorised it with a lovely statement polki and pearl necklace and beaded earrings. Kohl-lined eyes and red lips ensured she looked absolutely divine.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At her wedding reception in Delhi, PeeCee accessorised her heavy lehenga with an equally heavy polki diamond necklace. Three tiers of polki diamonds and smaller solitaires covered up her neck and made for the perfect addition to her grand reception look with Nick Jonas.

Which actress' polki necklace is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora give their off duty looks an EXPENSIVE upgrade with LV and YSL bags

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×