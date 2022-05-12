Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 Divas in mini denim dresses that are big on glam summer style

From regular to the chicest, we always found something so intriguing about denim. The one that proved making statements are the easiest with this long-standing, slaying and fashionable fabric. If there's one ensemble you should scoop up under the summer days are denim dresses and with so many celeb-approved outfits popping up like it's cool on our screens everyday, it's safe to say this trend is so alive, fly and fun!

Here are style tips to borrow from Bollywood actresses who showed denim daze is the one top that's top of mind and no surprise here, denim dresses know how to fit in anywhere and everywhere.

Katrina Kaif

A dress that will set you apart from the easy breezy summer fashion pack? This bodycon Balmain stonewashed dress as seen on the Sooryavanshi actress featured a plunging neckline, multiple pockets and structured shoulders. Definitely a good pick for your next date night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Fashion OG who never gives denim ensembles a backseat. Do you have shirt dresses? Here's a new favourite, yeah? The collared blue number featured pockets, a matching belt that cinched her waist and sleeves rolled up. True to her spiffy girl form, she styled her OOTD with black sunnies, loafers with a cushiony fur, and white printed clutch which also had a tasseled detail.

Tara Sutaria

Neon for brunch? Our vote goes to this cutesy denim number. The Heropanti 2 actress rocked a buttoned-down mini strappy bodycon dress with a V-neckline and frayed hem. Screaming wowza are her oversized sunnies, black backpack and strappy flat footwear.

Shraddha Kapoor

Life happens and so do pretty little things. Just as the Ek Villain actress dressed up in designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi's mini denim dress that featured an overlap detail that bore buttons which held the dress as one. The V-neck attire came with white contrast stitch detailing and colourful patterns. Her look was styled with oversized hoops and white sneakers. Cute max!

Deepika Padukone

Not all dresses are created equal. Much to our liking, the 83 star opted for a casual denim mini dress that had a Kimono sleeve on one side. It had an added complementing detail of sleeve and an elastic waist further glammed up with a fabric belt. Head to lunch once you lock this look with embellished T-strap stilettos.

Kiara Advani

If floral printed dresses don't seem to cut it, say to please you anymore, go for this strapless number. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor made a head-turning statement in a mini denim dress with multiple buttons placed vertically and a frayed hem. Her OOTD was styled with tie-up blue stilettos that had transparent straps.

