Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: 5 Celeb approved elegant & simple outfits to celebrate choti Diwali

Diwali festivities span over five days and today on the fourth day, also known as Chaturdashi Tithi, people celebrate choti Diwali by lighting lamps, decorating their homes, bursting firecrackers, exchanging gifts and sweets and also oil bath! Today signifies the purification of the mind and the body and people first apply sesame oil on their head and body and then cleanse it with ubtan. On this glorious day, the celebration mode reaches a new height and looking fabulous for the day is more of a need than a want. So take inspiration from these fashionistas whose style has always made our hearts race to look elegant and apt for the occasion.

Kiara Advani

A simple kurta that has got enough bling and festive spirit can be your easy pick for the day. Kiara Advani’s navy blue kurta set from Anita Dongre was covered with embroidery in golden thread and the floor touching suit also featured a center slit. The high collars and three fourth sleeves added to its minimal elegance and the Kabir Singh star matched her golden juttis with her potli bag and rounded off her look with side parted loose hair, bindi and a flushed face.

Alia Bhatt

An elegant Sabyasachi sharara set in deep maroon hue was Alia Bhatt’s choice to look stunning. Her velvet outfit with loads of embroidery and zardosi work on it featured a strappy kurta, flared pants and sheer dupatta. It’s an ideal style to look glamorous for this choti Diwali without going overboard. Alia kept the look minimal with a sleek bun, statement earrings and dewy makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

For a Diwali bash at Jackky Bhagnani's house a couple of years ago, Sara Ali Khan was seen clad in a bandhani saree looking gorgeous as ever. The orange-pick combination of her saree made it a perfect pick to reverberate the festive spirit and the diva elevated her simple look with a bright pink potli bag and matching juttis. For makeup, she wore glossy pink lipstick, a lot of blush and a tiny black bindi that made her ethnic avatar perfect.

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii star, Kangana Ranaut’s fabulous look in floral skirt set from Sabyasachi is an excellent style inspiration to win the day. Her Sabyasacchi number consisted of a billowing skirt and a high neck blouse with elbow-length sleeves. Kangana wore a heavy crystal choker necklace and kept her look subtle with flawless base, glossy pink lips and an exciting braided hairdo.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s fuss-free look in a bright orange sharara set in a winning choice to slay the day in style. Her embellished kurta featured floral embroidery and accents of yellow pattern teamed up with a matching dupatta and sharara pants. Traditional pearl jhumkas, broad bangle and a ring were her accessories of choice and the Tiger 3 actress kept the look elegant and simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, dewy base and perfect contours.

Which diva’s glam ethnic look would you take inspiration from to style up for this choti Diwali? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Ethnic ensembles from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe that will serve as your ideal Diwali inspiration