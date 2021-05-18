Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Celeb approved ways to include the sexy bralette in your DAILY wardrobe

One of the most comfortable things invented, has to be the bralette. Here's how to include it in your everyday wardrobe and mix style with comfort.

One of the necessities for women is a bra. Most times this piece of lingerie can be tiresome to wear all day, especially if it has an underwire. As gorgeous as push-ups look, they're only that uncomfortable. A perfect solution to this is the bralette. While it doesn't have underwire most times, bralettes are padded and usually have visual appeal to them that can instantly make an outfit look sexy. Here's how to add a bralette to your everyday wardrobe, celebrity style!

Kiara Advani

For a sporty look, take inspiration from Kiara's black bralette with mesh over it. The well-fitted piece is perfect to wear to a yoga or aerobics class since you can sweat out in it without sweat patches forming, and still look sizzling and make a statement.

Ananya Panday

Want to experiment with an edgy look? Ananya Panday did it just right in a slinky black bralette she wore beneath a sheer lace blouse that acted as a basic cover-up. A pair of high-waisted leather pants was all she needed to add a risque factor to this look.



Are you more a bohemian or whimsical person? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's look. She picked out a floral bralette to wear beneath a sheer white polka-dotted blouse with a plunging neckline. Paired with high-waisted white pants, DP relied on her gold stacked-up necklaces and round sunnies to elevate this elegant look.



One of the easiest ways to include a bralette in your daily wardrobe apart from gym wear is to style it with a pantsuit. Katrina Kaif did just that by picking out this lacy black Shehla Khan number to wear beneath her dazzling pantsuit. If you have a toned body like Kat's take this opportunity to show off your rock hard abs as well!

Tara Sutaria

Aren't a fan of over-the-top blouses to go with your ethnic looks? Tara Sutaria's simple bralette that solely focused on coverage and comfort was the perfect understated yet sexy addition to her dazzling Manish Malhotra saree.



If you aren't too sure about showing off your waist, take a cue from Disha Patani's look. She rocked a white bralette that bore a lace cover-up till her waist that was then tucked neatly into her high-waisted jeans. The perfect mix of comfort and fashion, this look is!

How have you been including the bralette into your everyday wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

