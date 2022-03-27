Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celeb looks from the week gone by

With the onset of summer comes everything floral. Dresses to gowns and accessories, there's no such thing as too many botanical prints in every colour combination available. From breezy and ruffle florals to bodycon figure-sculpting pieces and dressy tops, take a look at the most glamorous outfits celebrities sported in the past week.

Janhvi Kapoor

putting forth one of the most fierce looks, Janhvi Kapoor struck a pose in a shimmery animal printed Nikita Karzima metallic leopard printed coordinated set which featured a cowl neck backless top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. Dainty earrings from Shop Lune and shimmery makeup rounded off this glamorous look.

Karisma Kapoor

Doing prints right, the Biwi No. 1 star also sported animal prints in her own way in a Raw Mango silk brocade jacket which featured quilted work with gold threads. Straight-fit trousers, heeled mojaris, moody lips and her hair pulled back into a neat manner completed Lolo's ethnic look with a rustic twist.

Kiara Advani

The golden girl made a strong case for crop tops in a tie-up silk number that she styled with high-waist skin-tight distressed jeans. A pair of matching gold pumps completed the diva's look as she stepped out for dinner.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Making her first appearance post her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor kept her look casual in a navy Paul Smith set that featured joggers and a comfortable blazer. A simple white tank top and white sneakers along with layered necklaces completed this look.

Tara Sutaria

Kickstarting her Heropanti 2 promotions, Tara stepped out in a chocolate brown body-hugging Wear Cecil dress that ended at her thighs and showed off her hourglass frame. A matching leather mini bag, chocolatey Louboutin pumps a slinky gold bracelet and glam makeup with her hair styled to perfection.

Disha Patani

Also kicking off the Heropanti 2 promotions with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Disha made a strong case for LBDs in a black off-shoulder number with a corset-style top and ruched skirt. Stilettos and her hair styled into glamorous curls completed Disha's promotional look.

Katrina Kaif

Attending a house party with Vicky Kaushal, Kat looked like the perfect girl-next-door in a colourful off-shoulder floral dress with a ruffled hem. The diva styled this with tan heels and poker-straight hair while Kaushal kept his look easy in a simple white shirt and blue jeans.

Which diva's glam look do you like from the week? Comment below and let us know.

