Kiara Advani keeps it pretty in a pink tie dye sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria: Yay or Nay?

The Kabir Singh actress donned a lovely pink and lavender tie dye saree for a recent function. Check it out and let us know what you think.

It was a night of dancing and dressing up as almost all of Bollywood made their way to Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony. Everybody from Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor and even Kaira Advani made their way to attend the ceremony and decked up in their most fashionable desi avatars.

Kaira Advani has been giving us some splendid looks off late as she has been decking up for the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz. The actress went all-out desi for the roka ceremony. She picked out a pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria. The drape featured pink tie-dye prints over the white material and was topped off with sequins to give it a shimmer. She completed this with a purple noodle strap blouse. She completed the look with a statement diamond neckpiece by Mahesh Notandass that grabbed eyeballs!

For her glam, the actress opted for a flawless base, clear blush pink cheeks, pink glossy lips, kohl-lined eyes and filled-in brows. Her dark jet black hair was styled with a centre part and low dried into loose curls, framing her face well.

Check out the latest pictures of Kiara Advani here:

We thought the actress looked phenomenal in the sequin saree and carried it off well, looking elegant as ever. The light shades complimented her skin and we love how she didn't over-style it with too many accessories and didn't take away from her look. The look is total yay from us since it was flawlessly styled and carried off well. What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

