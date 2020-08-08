Kiara Advani keeps it simple in a green maxi dress and floral mask: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani steps out for a meeting at the Dharma office and takes us back to summer vibes. Check it out

The pandemic has made us all long to see our favourite celebrities. When things were okay and celebrity sportings were a thing, we loved how they managed to spice things up every time they stepped out. From the gym to industry parties and even meetings and airport, you know they are going to look their exceptional best when they're about to step out. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal, you can see how the leading ladies are going back on track and stepping out again.

Yesterday, we spotted the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani as she stepped out for a meeting at the Dharma office. Looks like the actress was missing summer as she chose for a bright coloured maxi. The green hue made sure all eyes were on her. The strappy dress featured layers of fabric attached that gave a flowy feel to the dress. She looked pretty relaxed in the flowy number and paired it with embellished strappy flat sandals. Adding to her look, she carried a statement Christian Dior bucket tote that costs no less than INR 2 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy.

Considering we're still in the middle of the pandemic, the actress styled her maxi in true summer style by pairing it up with a floral mask. She then let her straight hair down and accessorised the look with gold hoops.

We loved her laid-back style, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

