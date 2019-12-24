Kiara Advani keeps it stylish in a ruffle bodycon Emilio de la Morena dress: Yay or Nay?

In a stunning white figure-hugging dress, Kiara looked like a vision and we are taking notes!

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani is on a roll and there is no stopping her! She will next be seen in Good Newwz starring opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has come a long way with not just her films but her style as well. Her promotional looks for Kabir Singh were a huge letdown, but it seems like Advani has pulled her socks back up!

The actress recently donned a simple white bodycon dress that we can't get enough of. The dress by Emilio de la Morena was a strapless bodycon number with tiered ruffles at her hem, waist and thighs. The outfit hugged her body and showed off her hourglass figure well, highlighting her curves.

Advani, who was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, added a pop of colour to her outfit with a pair of bright orange strappy tie-up stilettos.

To glam up her look, the actress opted not to go all out but highlight her key features including her sharp jawline collarbones and loads of blush on her cheeks. Filled-in brows and neutral brown lips completed her look for the event.

Her hair was styled into loose cascading waves that framed her face well and completed her look.

We love Kiara's look and love how she has been styling herself off-late. Her outfits compliment her figure and her makeup is dewy, barely-there and on point, keeping up with the no-makeup makeup look trend which is currently raging.

We thought the look deserved a thumbs up and is total yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

