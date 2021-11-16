Kiara Advani to Khushi Kapoor: 5 Times celebs proved Chikankari Kurtas will never go out of style

No matter what fashion trends are raging, our Bollywood divas never seem to get tired of a lightweight kurta. From airports to family dinners and office meetings, this forgiving piece has a reserved spot in almost every movie star’s closet. But if there’s one style that’s common for all, it would be a chikankari kurta.

Although the tonal hand embroidery is often seen on ostentatious occasion wear, our celebrities also like this traditional Lucknowi craft on everyday kurtas. Here, we have a few of our favourite divas wearing the chikankari kurta look in their own way.

Kiara Advani

We can trust Kiara Advani to take our breaths away all the time and this time was no different either. The Shershaah actress was photographed sitting on a parapet and was posing away happily in an ethnic ensemble. Kiara wore a vibrant, yellow chikankari kurta. The kurta was decked in white embroidery all over. The actress paired it with white palazzo pants and won our hearts with the simple look. She accessorised minimally with just a pair of pearl jhumkas.

Khushi Kapoor

For Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Khushi Kapoor chose a lilac purple kurta set. Doused in chikankari embroidery, the straight-cut kurta came with matching purple wide-legged pants that also featured the traditional tone-on-tone thread work. The star kid paired her monochrome look with minimal silver jewellery as she chose a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a simple necklace.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma opted for an all-white ethnic look by Kanika Kapoor as she stepped out for promotions. Her outfit featured a round-neck, full-sleeved, anarkali style white chikankari kurta that she teamed with a matching salwar and a mukaish dupatta. The Pari actress kept her look as minimal as possible by simply opting for light gold jhumkas, kadas on both the hands and a small bindi.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted taking a casual stroll in the city dressed in a delicate white chikankari kurta, which she teamed with a matching sharara. The short kurta featured bell sleeves that complemented her multi-tiered shararas. Arora ditched the dupatta for her outing, making her outfit a hassle-free pick. She chose to accessorise her ethnic look with the iconic Dior’s Oblique Saddle bag, which instantly elevated her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

No matter what the occasion is, nothing can beat the charm of a beautifully embroidered kurta. Janhvi Kapoor went the traditional route and opted for an icy blue chikankari kurta for an intimate puja ceremony. The look comprised a full-sleeved kurta featuring delicate white floral embroidery, and a pair of straight-fit ivory trousers. The actress kept her look fuss-free and wore her kurta set sans dupatta. Ditching her juttis, the Dhadak star spruced up her ensemble with a pair of clear sandals and accessorised it with oxidised jhumkas.

