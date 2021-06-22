Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 6 Essentials to ace the HOT GIRL SUMMER look

Not just summer, ace every season with well-planned looks. Time to get our of those sweatpants right now!

We've spent the last two years laying in sweatpants while looking at style inspiration online. Needless to say, we've all got some smoking looks planned for what's remaining of 2021.

This year's vibe has been all about relaxed and laid-back looks in comfortable fabrics that flatter curves without sacrificing comfort since we're so used to it now.

Here are some wardrobe essentials you'll need to ace the Hot Girl Summer look, that we can sport any time since it is always sweltering in India!

Colour coordinated activewear

Athleisure is the new norm thanks to how much time we've been spending in it, despite being stuck at home. Pick out a matching set like Kiara Advani did that will automatically make your look intentional rather than make it seem like you just threw things together. Plus, who doesn't want to get into pants that make you look like a Kardashian no matter what you're doing?

Acid wash denim shorts

A pair of shorts that can stand the test of time, this is one that you can wear all day with confidence that it won't rip. Pick out a pair like Anushka's with minimal fading and frayed distressed look. Style it with a tank top or a tee for an effortlessly put-together look.

Rib-knit dresses

Extremely versatile, this dress looks great if you want to wear it as is or layer it with a denim jacket or even a blazer! Since it hugs the body, it is flattering to almost every body type and makes for the perfect date night look as well. We love how Janhvi Kapoor styled her tan dress with a pair of white sneakers. To take it up a notch, ditch sneakers and opt for heels instead!

Baggy denim jeans

this '90s inspired pair of jeans to strike the perfect balance between pants you lounge at home in and jeans. swears by this pair of baggy denim especially in the summer and has styled it with tees and tank tops alike.

High cut bikinis and swimsuits

We can't end hot girl summer without a mention of swimsuits! The v-cut bottoms of the two pieces or even monokinis only highlight your best assets! The style is minimal, chic and figure-flattering as well! Take inspiration from 's high-cut swimsuit to ace the look.

Tie-up crop top

Crop tops are the ultimate summer staple and can be paired with shorts, jeans or athleisure yoga pants! The tie-up crop top that paired with denim jeans is sure to elevate your look. Rather than picking up a new one, you can just upcycle your basic white shirt and tie it up for a brand new look!

ALSO READ: 7 Times Meryl Streep showed how to style EYEWEAR on the red carpet with lavish gowns to experimental pantsuits

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×