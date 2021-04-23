Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: 5 leading ladies who showed us how to style the denim look

Denims never really go out of style and these Bollywood divas have shown us just how to rock them.

From denim jeans to denim shirts, we have spotted our Bollywood leading ladies slaying the denim look time and again. If you don’t know what to wear, then you can just put on a denim outfit and you are good to go! You can never go wrong with denim and they can be worn as casual wear as well as formal wear. You only need to make a good investment on stylish denim pieces that can give you a chic and versatile look. Denims are literally for every season and that is why they are our favourite trend! Here, we have our Bollywood leading ladies looking effortlessly stylish in simple denim pieces. So have a look and get inspired!

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely phenomenal and comfy in this super chic denim co-ord set. The outfit looked extremely comfortable and fashionable and tops our list of favourite airport looks. The white stitches added an extra tinge of style to the overall look. The Dhadak actress teamed the set with a white crop-top which flawlessly broke the monotony of the look. She paired the ensemble with tiny gold hoops, black sneakers and nerdy glasses.

Kriti Sanon managed to give us outfit goals as always as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper. The outfit looked quite comfortable and made for a perfect wear for a casual day out. The flattering fit of the romper accentuated Kriti’s curves. It featured a zip in the front centre and two patch pockets, the number even had a cropped jacket stitched on top that added a unique factor to the outfit. The distressed hem gave out a rugged and bold look. She paired the attire with white chunky shoes, a white handbag and black shades.

A lot of denim-on-denim looks can go incredibly wrong but newbie, Sanjana Sanghi managed to nail the fashion trend with utmost confidence. She was seen donning a blue washed denim shirt with a pair of matching washed denim pants. The shirt featured a cutwork denim panel at the front, frayed edge details, front opening with metal snap buttons and cuffed full sleeves. On the other hand, the cargo pants featured a cutwork denim panel at front, baggy pockets and a smocking at the bottom hem. The Dil Bechara actress completed the look with tan strappy lace-up sandals and added a feminine grace to the attire.

Name one fashion trend that the gorgeous cannot carry. We will wait. Katrina is known for her comfort and fuss-free dressing and for her ability to still always be one of the best-dressed ladies at events. The diva made heads turn yet again with this tie-dye denim playsuit from Balmain. The mini dress provided fit her like a charm! It featured a deep V-neckline and buttoned pockets. The actress maintained the simplicity of the outfit by pairing it with stud earrings and a pair of ankle strap sandals.

Kiara Advani brought in a little bit of retroness with this denim jumpsuit. The alluring jumpsuit featured a flared bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and a high ponytail that further amplified the look.

