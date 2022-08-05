Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who showed how to shine max in dresses on your birthday

Birthdays come and go once a year. Why let this feel and look like any other day? Every chance you get to celebrate yourself mustn't be ignored. It's that feel-good feeling that mustn't falter. So, what plans to make your day unforgettable? We, fashion enthusiasts, have one answer ready. To get our hands on a mini dress that does all the shiny and winning tricks without any push. Dresses are unbeatable in terms of giving you a stamp of glam statements. Need we give you official proofs of your Bollywood stars who proved mini dresses are second to none?

Disha Patani

Think polished and flawless in a champagne-hued mini dress. Taking sheen and oomph to a gorgeous height was the Ek Villain Returns actress in Herin's shimmery attire. This strappy dress had a sweetheart neckline embellished with rhinestones and doing just the complementing part were her earrings and bangle.

Shanaya Kapoor

How to look like a diamond 101. Styled by Mohit Rai, this Itrh silver strapless dress had a charming work of crystals embellished so impressively. The Bedhadak actress rocked her party look with hoop earrings and multiple rings. Style your look with pointed-toe pumps or colour block it with hot pink.

Sara Ali Khan

Call it a daily tradition or the one that should be reserved for a birthday, make heads turn, please. The Atrangi Re actress was styled by Ami Patel in Retrofête's noodle-strapped mini dress that looked beautiful with a cowl neckline and silver sequin embellishments. She glammed up with silver triple-strapped studded stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

Neon is the ultimate and unending bliss that cannot be translated into words. Shine as you should in a neon green mini dress. Sukriti Grover chose a deep V-neckline ensemble with full sleeves and a body-hugging silhouette. This reference is clearly the gift that knows how to give accessories as well. Look at those strappy stilettos, so perfectly colour-blocked.

Janhvi Kapoor

Good luck with dressing up as the best dressed in the room. The Good Luck Jerry star looked pretty as a party attendee in a pink mini dress. Her plunging neckline dress had a halter-neck detail and it looked killer as a bodycon. With twisted hoop earrings and strappy stilettos, brace yourself for a No.1 style show.

Kiara Advani

Shine on in red! Cut-out dresses are making some incredibly loud rounds and we can't keep calm. Go bold in an Alina Anwar Couture mini dress. This monotone look was curated by Lakshmi Lehr for the actress' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie promotions. Feeling too cold? Style it up with pointed-toe pumps and an Alex Perry satin blazer.

Ananya Panday

A slinky dress, there you go, you look party-ready in a minute. This rusted gold mini dress with a high neck and full sleeves is as comfortable as it is elegant. Go look like a birthday babe with ankle-strappy stilettos.

Whose dress looks the most fabulous? Let us know in the comments below.

