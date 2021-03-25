Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: Solid coloured dresses are the new ‘IT’ trend for summer and it’s time you try it

Solid-coloured dresses are all the rage right now and here's all the celeb inspiration you need to rock the trend in style!

The summer days are here which means it’s time to dig into your closet to bring out all the dresses and chic tops. While floral dresses have always been a go-to for summer, this year., it’s all about bright coloured dresses and it’s definitely the ‘IT’ trend. From Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon, celebrities are making sure that all eyes are on them and these bright dresses help them achieve just that!

First up, we have Kiara Advani who did ensure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a bright yellow mustard dress. The bodycon showed off her curvy frame while also keeping things trendy for the season. She styled it with metallic slides and a sling bag that added more to the casual vibe.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, opted to keep things dressier for a dinner date. She picked out a ruched bodycon dress and styled it with a pair of statement animal printed pumps. The neon dress is definitely a great inspiration for summer parties and it’s definitely a must-have.

Talking about neon, we also have Janhvi Kapoor looking like an absolute diva in a strapless wonder by Alex Perry. The mini dress also featured a side train and it’s definitely a perfect pick for date night!

Not just neons, even reds can be your favourite this season. It’s all about keeping things classic and elegant and if you’re not into the casual, trendy styles, a red slip dress is everything you’re looking for. It’s chic and perfect for those date nights with your beau.

You know, when nothing seems to work, the perfect pick for summer can be a girly ruffled dress! Picking it in a bright colour like yellow can only take things to the next level and Katrina Kaif surely seems to know this fact right! It’s perfect for a day out with friends and who wouldn’t want to do that on their summer break?

