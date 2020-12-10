Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: 3 Times strapless necklines became a celeb favourite for desi attire

Strapless necklines are a celeb favourite for desi attires and here are 3 stunning ways to rock it in style.

Desi attires are always fun to pull off. You have endless opportunities to dress yourself up. From jewellery to makeup, dupattas and footwear, you can play around with a number of elements and make something new out of them each and every time. Just like every other style, even desi attires have a trend that gets popular. While classic will always remain the first choice it is always fun to play around with newer trends that come along.

Talking about trends, the recent one that has Bollywood’s eye is a neckline that most divas love. Strapless necklines have always been a part of modern outfits but eventually found its way into the traditional wardrobe and we’re truly a fan!

Kriti Sanon

One of our favourite look by Kriti is this strapless floor-gracing anarkali that honestly is a statement in its own. In spite of the soft cotton fabric, the outfit stands out because of the bright colour the strapless neckline adds a modern touch while the necklace makes up for the neckline. With sleek hair and neutral makeup, the look was well balanced and truly an inspiration for people who’re looking for a way to make the most of their modern desi attires.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is surely a fashionista in the making and while the diva has proved her worth with her stunning outfit choices, it’s her take on modern Indian fashion that has our heart. The actress surely loves her lehengas and with what we know, she is undoubtedly trying to bring something new to the table each time. The actress styled her embellished lehenga with a skimpy strapless blouse with the same amount of embellishments showing the world how it’s truly done!

Tara Sutaria

Talk about modern Indian fashion and this look by Tara Sutaria comes to mind. She made the most of her petite frame as she chose for a corset blouse over her lehenga and made heads turn. The strapless neckline is surely the winner that takes it all. It is what brings the look on the list making sure enough that Tara steals the show!

