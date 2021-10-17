Kiara Advani in a kurta suit showed how to welcome the next festival with a charming desi game; Yay or Nay?

We've wrapped up Dussehra but Diwali isn't too far. It's on the way and slowly offering you reminders of how to show up in impeccable desi ensembles. Kurtas, lehengas, sarees, shararas, and more, let the haul begin soon. When you're going in for an intimate dinner party or a palatial outdoor lunch, don't switch off your glam mode.

No matter what the theme of your Diwali style assignment may look like, this kurta suit can be your most fashionable bet. Utterly stunning, there’s nothing you can ignore. We’re not hyping it rather showing you a pretty blue kurta can only do you good. The queen of acing athleisure looks, the Kabir Singh actress chose ethnic last night for a movie screening which had other stars in attendance. Kiara Advani donned a blue kurta set which entailed white embroidered patterns and had lace details placed on the neckline which also continued straight to end at the hemline with the slit. Both her 3/4th sleeves and kurta’s hemlines bore lace borders designed in broad scalloped features. She rounded out her look by teaming it with matching straight pants and a blue dupatta that had a silver border that smoothly gelled with her silver juttis.

She accessorised the blue attire with jhumkas and left her straight hair untied. With on-point eyebrows, dewy base, mascara-laden eyes, and a pink pout, she looked that real divas exist and that you could be one too in the simplest way you can imagine. This is also a great pick when last-minute invites reach your phone and when you have minimal time to go on an outfit hunt.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: When celebs showed neon green jackets are the hottest picks ever