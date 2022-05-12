Kiara Advani in The Little Black Bow's strappy top and flared pants makes a stunning style case; Yay or Nay?

See you on the glam side, fashion fam. There are so many wedding parties, it's right to say, we've been found guilty of not attending some. How to keep a tab, after all? It's that happy season with pretty and vibrant hues all around, life's just unfair that we can't make it to some. And on days you don't wish to miss all the glam and gala, let's welcome something that defines exceptional fashion. May we hear some hurrah and no more meh?

It's no news that Kiara Advani is back with her promotional style for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will soon hit up cinema halls. More often than not, we tend to fill up the top drawers of our wedding outfit closet with lehengas and sarees. Let's stop conditioning our minds to see more of these. How about we lean into the Indo-Western look vibe? Come to think of it, change is good and for all you may worry about, these outfits would probably exceed your expectations.

Since green is all over, painting itself to be the brightest this summer, let's get you introduced to Kiara's latest boho look. Clad in The Little Black Bow's pastel green bralette with thick double straps and colourful embroidery, the plunging neckline number also had mirrors placed at the hem with cowrie shells speaking of summer excellence. A little beachy and best, this cropped blouse was teamed with Bandhani printed high-waisted pants with a flared fit. These two were also clubbed with an organza dupatta.

To accessorise the 29-year-old's OOTD, statement silver earrings and a circular ring were chosen. Kiara's sleek hairdo looked its beautiful bit and so did her mini green bindi and glossy lips.

