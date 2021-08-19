Kiara Advani looked every bit of a glam girl in a Saaksha & Kinni maxi dress; Yay or Nay?

The perfect dress does exist and Kiara Advani showed us the real deal today. The Kabir Singh actress has always been the one to put on a cheerful show with her clothing choices. Her style can be nailed down as fun, contemporary, and so very pretty to the eyes. The ritzy star's latest dress can be a great add-on to your closet this season.

Kiara picked out a Saaksha & Kinni strappy full-length dress. Maxi dresses say a party or beach-ready like no other. While bodycon does not leave space for breathing, breezy maxis are a great choice no matter the weather you’re experiencing. No matter what aesthetic you’re rooting for, these dresses can be thoroughly gratifying in making a head-turning statement at all times. Kiara’s Ikat printed dress came with hues and micro pleats. The three-tiered chiffon dress also entailed a sweetheart neckline and the bodice hugged her body so perfectly. Going to a party? If chicness is all you can think of, here’s your most stylish bet. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, compiled the look with white square-shaped strappy footwear.

Her dress looked on fleek without any necklace but with a minimal set of earrings. With super straight tresses left open, eyes beautified with kohl, and eyebrows brushed and filled-in neat, her look was rounded off impressively.

What are your thoughts about this dress? Let us know in the comments below.

