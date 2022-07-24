Kiara Advani looked travel-ready in an Alexander McQueen sneakers styled with a Mango blazer; Yay or Nay?

Just a modish girl and her magic. It's not the blazing hot season but Kiara Advani showed us so with her recent airport look. If we are to go by it, it's an edgy one. It seems like she's ever travelling and slaying the best of outfits and this is short, sort of polished, and majorly cute. So, stay and read further. The world is into the colour pink at the moment but the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress isn't. Thanks, girl, our eyes need a break so bad.

This one is served good, hot, and right. If you're lost on tips on how to debut a blazer with that casual monotone look, here goes on. Your colour co-ordinated look can feature a white top which can be tucked inside your shorts. Those frayed hems give hints of a fashionable charm. Now goes what makes all of us week-in-the knees, once an office-apt outfit, now an AM to PM fit, the cantaloupe double-breasted blazer from Mango featured structured shoulders, and a notched lapel.

What's given about Kiara's style is that colours are welcome mostly in offbeat ways. While this look was big on white and cantaloupe, she slid in a black accessory. The Ahikoza Junya tote bad makes for a good travel companion as seen here. You can carry more than just your essentials. Another hue followed, it looks too wow, we can't complain. Her Alexander McQueen's high-top sneakers featured white and a lighter shade that lead towards the family of pink. The 29-year-old's hairdo looked sleek with a pulled-back and knotted bun. Her dewy, super highlighted skin and kohl-rimmed yes, looked lovely.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

