Kiara Advani looks ALLURING in a floral pink saree by Varun Bahl; YAY or NAY?

Kiara Advani has not only been applauded for her brilliant performance in movies, but also for all the outfits she wears during the promotions and also otherwise. She has managed to make quite a strong style statement everytime she steps out and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Kiara has managed to set our hearts on fire time and again as she is seen dressed in various outfits. From sarees to lehengas to coord sets, there is really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She has been quite popular among the youngsters for her minimalistic and fuss-free style and has often been applauded for her street style, casual looks. Everytime she steps out, be it for a promotional activity, for a dinner date or just for her gym class, Kiara looks mesmerising in literally every outfit.

The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. For her recent promotional look, Kiara exuded spring vibes as she draped herself in a floral saree from the shelves of designer Varun Bahl's eponymous label.

The off-white chiffon saree was decked with flamingo pink floral patterns, and colourful gota pattis adorned on the borders. Kiara teamed the saree with an embroidered bralette in the same off-white and pink shades. The blouse featured spaghetti straps, intricate thread embroidery, mirror work, sequinned details and an off-white elastic band at the hem.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her modish traditional attire with a contrasting pair of ornate gold jhumkas adorned with pastel green stones and kundan embellishments. She pulled her hair back in a sleek high ponytail with a middle parting.

For her makeup, the actress opted for a dewy base, subtle smokey eyes, filled-in brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy mauve lip shade.

What do you think of Kiara Advani’s modish saree look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

