Kiara Advani looks ALLURING in a sage green chiffon silk gown from Aadnevik; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani has left no stones unturned. From mini skirts to blazer dresses, from chic corset tops to risque gowns, the diva is exploring and experimenting with all kinds of styles proving to us that whatever she wears, she is going to kill it! While we saw her cut-out outfits and some daring numbers for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions, it’s her stunning look for GQ Awards 2022 that stole our hearts. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked ravishing in her risque gown from Aadnevik’s Summer/ Spring 2022 collection.

Kiara Advani’s sage green gown featured a thigh-high slit and deep scoop neckline. Her sleeveless number with French lace bustier and braided leather details was made of silk chiffon and stood out with its offbeat sage green colour that complemented her complexion very well. The corset bodice and ruched details at the waist upped the sensuous factor of her look and Kiara styled it up elegantly with just a dainty choker necklace as her only choice of jewellery. She tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail and wore subtle glam makeup featuring nude glossy lips, blush, highlighter and contours perfectly blended to give her skin a dewy glow. Her eye makeup needs special mention as it was enchanting with mascara laden lashes, winged liner and smudged brown eyeshadow. She completed the look with sparkly gold ankle-strap stilettos and looked alluring in all ways!

What do you think of her stunning look in sage green chiffon silk gown from Aadnevik for the award night; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 3 beauty looks for Met Gala that are everything heart-eyed