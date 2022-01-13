Kiara Advani looks bright and beautiful in a fuschia pink co-ord set; YAY or NAY?

Kiara Advani has not only been applauded for her brilliant performance in movies, but also for all the outfits she wears during the promotions and also otherwise. She has managed to make quite a strong style statement everytime she steps out and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Kiara Advani has managed to set our hearts on fire time and again as she is seen dressed in various outfits. From sarees to lehengas to coord sets, there is really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She has been quite popular among the youngsters for her minimalistic and fuss-free style and has often been applauded for her street style, casual looks. Everytime she steps out, be it for a promotional activity, for a dinner date or just for her gym class, Kiara looks mesmerising in literally every outfit.

The Kabir Singh actress blessed our social media feeds with pictures in a rather adorable outfit that is the perfect choice for brunch wear with your girls. She was seen wearing a fuschia pink co-ord set that gave us major midweek brunch vibes.

The ensemble featured a fuschia pink crop top bearing a square neckline and short butterfly sleeves that added a dramatic touch to the look. The crop top that helped her flaunt her toned midriff was teamed with a matching body-hugging skirt that fit her like a glove, and hugged her at all the right places.

Kiara added an eclectic daytime vibe to the outfit by accessorising it with retro-looking cat-eyed sunglasses featuring a beige frame. She let her vivid outfit do all the talking as she went minimal with her accessories and simply put on dainty gold hoop earrings.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the diva’s long tresses were left open in soft beachy waves featuring a middle partition. Makeup artist Lekha Gupta gave Kiara a dewy makeup look with filled-in brows, blushy cheeks, a dab of highlighter and ultra-glossy lips.

