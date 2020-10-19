Kiara Advani looks GLAMOROUS in Arpita Mehta for Laxmmi Bomb promotions: Yay or Nay?

The actress who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb, sported a bright berry hued gharara that she turned into a half saree, by the designer to kick off promotions for the film. Take a look!

If there is somebody who knows how to spice up her looks and switch things up, it is Kiara Advani. The actress who kicked off her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb's promotions yesterday with gave us an all-new ootd to lust after, just in time for the festive season!

Styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani put together Kiara's look for the promotions. She picked out a deep, berry-hued gharara by ace designer Arpita Mehta for the event. Kiara's outfit featured a flow gharara in a polka-dotted berry hue with a heavy hand embroidered hemline both at the waist and the bottom of the outfit. Paired with an embellished, mirror finish and hand-embroidered blouse and a blurred striped dupatta with a cowrie shell detailing to it, Kiara looked glamorous. She also styled the gharara differently by draping the dupatta around her waist and over her shoulder, saree style! With a statement necklace from Anmol Jewellers, Kiara's look was elegant yet fuss-free.

Her glam was also simple with her hair styled into a centre part with beautiful beachy waves. Her maroon lips matched her dress and a simple blended smokey eye and blush pink cheeks completed Kiara's look for the event.

We loved how Kiara styled this simple look differently, giving it a new twist. Her hair and makeup too was on-point and went well with the overall look.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :eka lakhani instagram

