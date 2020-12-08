Kiara Advani looks radiant in a red Saaksha and Kinni dress for the promotions of her film: Yay or Nay?

The actress shared a few sun-kissed pictures of herself as she geared up for the promotions of her upcoming flick. Take a look!

It seems like Kiara Advani is unstoppable! After Kabir Singh, the actress has a series of films in her kitty. After Good Newwz and Laxmmi, Kiara is all set for her new film, Indoo Ki Jawaani and is busy promoting it as much as she can. For her latest promotional look, Kiara picked out a simple red dress. Take a look!

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara Advani kept it simple in a red Saaksha and Kinni dress. The micro-pleated three-tiered dress bore a hint of yellow abstract prints on it which made for an artistic look. The fit and flare pattern hugged her on the top and was a structured, straight fit from waist down. The dress also featured a ruffle hem which gave it an elegant look.

Kiara kept her accessories to a minimum and let her outfit do the talking. A simple sleek necklace, elegantly stacked up rings and minimal gold hoops were all she needed to complete her look. Her long mane was styled into bouncy waves with lots of gloss. Filled-in brows, basic eyeliner and peachy lips finished off Kiara's look.

It seems like Kiara has a soft spot for the label, for she picked out a similar micro pleated purple number for her birthday celebrations at home!

We think Kiara pulled off the look with utmost ease and love how minimally it was styled! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

