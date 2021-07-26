Kiara Advani looks resplendent in an ivory hand embroidered saree from Premya by Manishii: Yay or Nay?

When Kiara Advani steps out, she makes sure to put her most fashionable foot forward no matter what the occasion. The actress is a true blue fashionista and has a soft spot for athleisure that she swears by when it comes to heading to the airport, meetings or even running errands. Pair that with her favourite tote bag and she's good to go.

But when she needs to dress up for an event or occasion, Kiara is all about the glam. Be it lehengas, sarees or sharara sets, she's shown us how to sport it all with absolute ease. For an event yesterday, the Laxmii actress put her most glamorous foot forward and left us stunned!

At an event yesterday, Kiara cleaned up well. She looked resplendent in an ivory-hued embroidered saree from the label Premya by Manishii. Kiara Advani's white hand-embroidered georgette floral saree was styled by Eka Lakhani and came with a matching adjustable corset. It bore floral embroidery and featured tassels at the hem. Lakhani further styled this with statement purple-tone earrings from Tyaani and stacked up rings.

Ensuring all attention was on her outfit, Advani kept her glam simple with centre-parted hair styled into messy waves and pushed behind her ears. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes, mascara and blush pink cheeks topped off with neutral-toned lips completed the actress' flawless look.

We thought Kiara Advani looked breath-taking in the white ensemble and pulled it off exceptionally well. What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

