Kiara Advani looks striking in Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor for the premiere of Laxmii: Yay or Nay?

Kiara plays the female lead in the film that premiered on Friday. Take a look at her complete look and tell us what you think!

While the world is still reeling from the pandemic, it hasn't seemed to have stopped the industry from functioning in full swing again.

On Friday, the much-awaited and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii was released. It marks the second film that the duo have starred in together, after Good Newwz in 2019.

For the premiere of the film, Kiara looked striking in an outfit by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara's outfit included a colourful embellished and detailed blouse with tassel-like beads at the hem. She paired this with a white skirt with black polka dots on it and a matching sheer dupatta that she styled with a dupatta. She held this together with an ethnic belt that matched her blouse. Her outfit was incredibly detailed with the saree featuring silver beads at the hem.

To accessorise her look Kiara picked out statement earrings by Mrinalini Chandra that had blue and white detailing on them.

For her glam, Kiara kept her look subtle and let her outfit grab all the attention. Her hair styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre parting paved the way for a clean, blemish-free face with minimal makeup. Blush cheeks, filled-in brows, defined eyes and neutral-toned lips completed her look for the premiere.

We thought Kiara looked absolutely stunning in the outfit that was the perfect mix of simple yet glamorous. What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :kiara advani instagram

