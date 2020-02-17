Kiara Advani looks stunning as she goes down the desi route in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani manages to look divine as she goes down the desi route for her friend’s wedding. Check it out

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani has managed to be the talk of the town ever since the release of the movie and there’s absolutely no denying that! While the movie did strike a lot of conversations, one of the many also included her which is why she is definitely getting popular than ever. Not just that, the actress is also making sure to prove herself on her work front and her upcoming list of movies is enough proof of it.

While the diva is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to working, the diva is absolutely making quite a lot of headlines when it comes to her stunning looks and fashion sense. While her casual off-duty look is our favourite, she time and again makes sure to try her hand on desi looks. Today, it proved to be no different as the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress decked up in a gorgeous desi lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The blush pink hue was definitely a good colour on the diva as the sequinned number perfectly complemented her skin tone. The sequinned number bore a high-neck full-sleeved blouse that was styled with an equally embellished lehenga skirt. Ms Advani styled the look with a matching mesh dupatta that was draped around her arms.

For her glam, she made sure to match the blushed tones in the lehenga and opted for simple, dewy glam with a blush pink lip. A centre-parted low ponytail and a silver potli bag completed her look.

What are your thoughts about her desi attire? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :PINKVILLA

