Kiara Advani looks like a vision in Manish Malhotra for Armaan Jain's wedding: Yay or Nay?

It was an evening of festivities on February 3. The who's who from the Bollywood industry headed out to attend Armaan Jain's wedding. Everybody from the Begum of Bollywood with her family - and Taimur, to Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, the Bachchans and even Kiara Advani attended the function.

For the event, Advani put her most glamorous foot forward. She picked out a light pastel blue lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. The lavish skirt in light blue featured light pastel pink embroidery and beadwork on it. Her blouse which featured a deep cut at her neck and a floral pink petal border fit the actress well. Her simple sequin dupatta also bore the same floral work on the thick border. A simple white potli, diamond layered neckpiece and multiple bangles made for the perfect accessories for Kiara's look.

Her makeup was all about the glamour to match with her look. A flawless base, loads of blush, deep pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lips ensured the actress looked stunning on the red carpet as she posed for the paps. To add on to this, her hair was styled into voluminous waves to further amp up her look.

We love Advani's look from head-to-toe and thought she looked her glamorous best in the Manish Malhtora number.

The sea blue outfit with pink work on it also looked absolutely phenomenal. The combination was stunning and looked great on the actress!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

