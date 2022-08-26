Kiara Advani in The Loom kurta suit & Gucci's Diana tote bag is a glam desi star; Yay or Nay?

An ethnic attire is always a treat come any trend. No outfit can take over its revered status and what could be a more appropriate time than now to own some new gems? It's the festive season, the spirit is already felt with us keeping track of holidays and spending excessive time on what to wear to look instantly best-dressed. The route is straight and easy, to be honest just as Kiara Advani brought this to light. Can you guess which desi ensemble is in full bloom now? It's a kurta suit.

August is almost on its way out and it'll only bring a slew of hotly anticipated festivals. Lots of beautiful outfits to catch up on and have your day brightened up. Desi is what we must do best and could the JugJugg Jeeyo actress help us more? This is excellent and enough! Spotted recently in the city, Kiara donned an off-white look peppered with a pastel blue bag.

Dare we call an off-white ensemble mundane anymore. It's all lovely as you can see Kiara giving it approval. The kurta from The Loom looks minimalistic and it also has its share of eye-enticing aesthetics. It's a lot, unlike the traditional kurtas that are plain or rather just with prints. This midi kurta featured a heavy spread of schiffli embroidery and also worth admiring was the lace embroidered detail, a round neck which also had a mini v-neck, and full sleeves cut into a bell-sleeved and further sealed with scalloped hems. For pants, she chose a straight-fit one which also had a scalloped embroidered border.

Kiara looked chic with tiered drop earrings and Gucci's Diana tote bag which costs close to Rs. 3 lakh. Her day's look also included juttis which are now a staple in most of our closets.

