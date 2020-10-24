Kiara Advani LOVES unusual blouses: 6 Times she showed us how to don everything from strapless to off shoulder

Looking for some unusual blouse designs for this festive season? Kiara Advani's wardrobe has some that are sure to make your eyes pop!

If there is one actress who constantly leaves us awestruck with both her fashion and on-screen appearances, it has to be Kiara Advani. The diva has proved that she has a great sense of personal style and can carry off any outfit, no matter how complicated.

One thing that Kiara seems to favour though, is ethnic wear. The diva has time and again picked out stunning pieces with detailed embroidery and embellishments that keep taking our breath away. And to go with these pieces, the diva also sports some unusual blouses, giving us inspiration for the festive season.

To attend a wedding, Kiara picked out this cold shoulder blush pink lehenga with heavily embroidered botanical sleeves. The actress styled this with a matching, heavily embellished skirt and a statement necklace to complete the look.

In a stunning embellished saree by Shehla Khan, Kiara gave the sheer number another experimental twist by pairing it with a tube-style strapless blouse beneath the sheer material. With her hair pulled back into a neat top knot, it was a look of Kiara's we can't get over.

To go with her contemporary look, Kiara picked out a simple silver embellished blouse with spaghetti straps, that matched well with her pastel blue ethnic skirt. The perfect blouse to complete both a lehenga or saree!

With her next outfit, Kiara showed us a contemporary blouse design that inspired us all! The diva picked out a halter-neck style blouse with a patch running through her waist and loads of mirror work on it. Accessorised with matching heavy gold earrings, Kiara's glam look was complete with lush red lips and her hair styled in a voluminous manner.

For her next look, Kiara picked out a Manish Malhotra number with quite a simple blouse but still kept it eccentric with a cut out right in the middle, that made for a deep neckline. While the rest of her blouse was quite simple, this unusual neckline made us stop and take note!

Showing off her slender frame and perfect collar bones, Kiara picked out an off-shoulder blouse that came with a simple sweetheart neckline. She styled the simple bold red piece with a heavy brocade skirt. Statement earrings and aviator sunglasses completed the actress' look.

Which of Kiara Advani's blouse styles do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

