Kiara Advani makes angels in heaven jealous in an all white Ralph Lauren ensemble: Yay or Nay?

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani never fails to surprise us with her stunning looks. Kiara is one of those stars who knows to carry her style effortlessly well. Thanks to her stylists, we see gradual progress of the star’s looks from her initial days to fantabulous looks today. The diva who celebrated her birthday recently is also a fashionista whose wardrobe has an abundance of white. White sparkly lehengas, trendy laser cut co-ord sets and even white tracksuits have always been her favourite. She yet again dolled up in an all-white ensemble setting the Internet world on fire with its minimalist charm and edginess and we are in complete awe with her recent pictures.

She styled the Ralph Lauren backless bodysuit with a front pleated maxi skirt and looked stunning as ever. The halter neck top hugged her body, escalating the sensuous feel of her all-white ensemble while the maxi skirt which featured knife pleats on the front came with a zipper on the back and a mermaid cut silhouette. Kiara’s makeup game was on point with perfect contouring, the right amount of blush, nude lips and smudgy brown eyeshadow. Her voluminous mane was left open in a centre-parted sleek style that graced her shoulders in beachy waves. She opted for aesthetic jewellery in minimal design from Raf Fine Jewelry and Bansri Mehta Design that complemented her angelic look very well. The diva painted her nails in a neutral brown shade and completed her fab look with a refreshing glow on her face.

While bodysuits are a trend that peaked in the middle of the summer we are loving how Ms Advani gave it a fun twist teaming it with a flowy white maxi skirt. The gold contemporary jewellery added oomph to her glorious look and we are sure even the angels up in heaven are now looking at her enviously. What do you think of Kiara’s modern angel look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

