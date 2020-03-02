Kiara Advani makes an athletic statement in Beyonce’s Adidas X Ivy Park; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani promotes Netflix’s Guilty in an athleisure look by Beyonce’s Adidas X Ivy Park. Check it out

Kiara Advani has clearly been on a roll ever since her movie, Kabir Singh hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Since the big hit, the actress has been making sure to take up big projects and Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah are some of them. While the M.S Dhoni: Untold Story actress has been clearly aceing at her work front, the diva is also making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion.

From sarees to lehengas to even the chicest dresses, the diva is making sure to look her best at every event and her recent looks are enough proof of it. While the actress will now be seen in Netflix’s Guilty, her makeup artist took to Instagram to share one of her looks from the promotions. For the day out, the 27-year-old is seen putting her best athleisure wear to try as she steps out in Beyonce’s Adidas X Ivy Park collection.

Check out her look:

The diva is seen wearing the brand’s iconic marsala coloured sports bra that bore strappy details with contrasting yellow stripes on the side. The sports bra made sure to show enough of her toned mid-riff while she styled it with a pair of matching shorts by the same brand. Adding to it, she tied the jacket around the waist to complete the monochromatic look.

While the athleisure look was very casual and laidback, the diva glammed up for the same with smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and a brown lip. We loved the way Kiara glammed up her simple athleisure attire. What are your thoughts about her desi attire? Let us know in the comments section below.

