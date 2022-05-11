Kiara Advani makes a case for a summer brunch-ready look in a strapless mini denim dress; Yay or Nay?

Need more dresses? We'd never say no given the sweltering summer behaviour. This season belongs to denim and this fabric has proved it. Proofs are all over. Case in point: Celebrities are stepping out like it's cool with denim and who could forget how comfortable it looks? Here is a cutesy mini dress calling and may we invite you to the smashing hot party? Are Brunch and date invites on the calendar? You're welcome, this ensemble is all you need.

Guess who's back on the promotional rounds phase? Kiara Advani. We missed you fashion star. With denim ensembles having a field day under the sun, we can't help but believe in the love that goes all head-over-heels for this fabric. There's no need to expect any less glamour from the timeless denim as the starlet brought another chic look out. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress donned a strapless dress almost sky blue dress that featured contrast brown stitch detailing and it appeared to be classy with double pockets at the front and multiple buttons placed vertically.

The ensemble also entailed a frayed hem and tight-fitted bodice. It's safe to say, denim dresses can be out in full swing any day and always. Here's also proof that it requires the bare minimum of accessories. There's no necklace spotted, just gold hoop earrings leaning the required dash of charm. Kiara's look was rounded off with tie-up blue stilettos that had transparent straps. The fashion girl's hair was styled with a side partition and her lips had neutral-toned lipstick.

