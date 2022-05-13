Kiara Advani makes our summer day extra fabulous in a bodycon dress and an indo-western attire; Yay or Nay?

There's a lot currently buzzing on fashion maps and on days when you're divided on what to rock and to stay a fashion queen in, we have two outfit picks for you. It's a playful summertime and we can't wait to show you how to debut a fashion statement during balmy brunches, parties, and weddings. For when you need something that needs to meet the eyes of every fashion fan, know that a dress and skirt can do the trick as it should. Giving you a basic introduction to these references is giving us hot girl vibes already and we can't stop swooning over these very citrusy wholesomeness!

Kiara Advani served lewks today and we're here to declare that she's owning the season of all things vivid with her movies’ promotional looks. Colour, colour, we need them all, already! First up, we saw the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress in a body-hugging colourful marble printed dress with a halter neckline. It was a smashing hot OOTD indeed and her Y2K braids took us straight to the nostalgic times. Look at how cutesy and gorgeously it complemented her wavy hair. Keeping the spirit of summer a little too loud and hot was her stacked bangles, rings, and her makeup featuring red eyeshadow.

Quick to follow was her next fabulous look. When goodbyes are in order for a mini skirt, here's what you should own. A maxi satin high-waisted skirt with a drape and a thigh-high slit was up there. And, this regal attire was teamed with an orange dupatta and plunging neckline bralette that featured colourful embroidery. To add to the perfection of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo starlet’s look, a choker necklace and ankle-strap stilettos were given a vote. The 29-year-old's look was completed with a neutral-toned pout and straight hairdo.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's promotional looks for Jayeshbhai Jordaar brought a summer play of peppy colours & cool coords