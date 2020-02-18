Kiara Advani makes for a starry vision in a black cut out dress for the trailer launch of Guilty: Yay or Nay?

The actress was all decked up to launch Guilty, her upcoming film. Check out Kiara's look for the event.

When it comes to fashion, an actress who has stepped up her game massively, is Kiara Advani. After the success of Kabir Singh, the actress has been riding high and looking the part! From chic pantsuits, enviable airport looks and drool-worthy arm candy in the form of Dior and Chanel, Kiara has proven that she knows what's up when it comes to looking good.

Today, Kiara Advani stepped out for the launch of her upcoming Netflix film, Guilty, where she plays the lead role. The film by Dharma Productions headed by , also stars Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

For the event, Kiara kept it simple yet stylish in a classic black dress with bold detailing. While in the poster the actress' look is all about the grunge, her outfit was just the opposite for the launch.

Kiara picked out a black body con dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her dress also bore cut outs on the side and was cropped at her ankles. The balloon sleeves of her dress stole the show! The sheer material featured a starry embroidered pattern in white on it and was cinched at her wrists. Keeping the rest of her look simple, Kiara went with blow-dried hair that was parted in the centre and a neutral no-makeup look. Filled-in brows, rosy cheeks and her eyes that were well-defined completed the actress' look for the event. Strappy stilettos and a toothy grin, ensured the actress looked pretty for the event.

We thought Kiara's look was a yay. The cut-outs on her dress accentuated her small waist and we quite liked how the sleeves looked. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

