Kiara Advani makes a strong case for purple in a T Skaff pantsuit with statement puffy sleeves: Yay or Nay?

Undoubtedly one of the best-dressed actresses today, Kiara Advani has come a long way since she first entered the film industry. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story made her mark with her very first film and then took on the industry with utmost confidence. She has also seriously elevated her fashion game this past year and has been giving us one glamorous look after another.

Yesterday, the Kabir Singh actress was styled by Mohit Rai. She hopped on the purple pantsuit trend in a T Skaff number. Kiara oozed confidence in a deep purple single-breasted blazer that featured exaggerated mutton sleeves and a deep neckline beneath which she sported nothing, making for a bold look. She styled this with a pair of matching purple formal straight cut pants. A pair of black and shimmery pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and statement silver rings completed the actress' look.

Her glossy hair was styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre-parting. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, lots of mascara, flushed cheeks and glossy lips completed her glam look for the day.

The Good Newwz actor undoubtedly looked bold and beautiful in the purple outfit, making for one of the boldest looks at the end of the year.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's purple pantsuit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by these two STELLAR ingredients for hair growth