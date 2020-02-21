Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora: THESE looks from the day gone by will leave you with ample inspiration

The leading ladies of B-town served us with some mesmerizing looks yesterday and here’s looking at them!

Since we were peanut sized girls, we have been marvelling over the wide array of trends on the shiny pages of fashion magazines. B-town ladies snapped at various events in eclectic sartorial choices was honestly our first introduction to fashion. We recognised trends based on the celebrity who sported them first. After all these years of growing up, the dynamic still hasn’t changed. We still marvel over their fashion choices and try our best to imitate them. Yesterday the leading ladies of Bollywood put their best foot forward fashion wise and we are already taking cues.

For an event last night, the 46-year-old stunner looked insanely gorgeous in a patan patola saree by Sangeeta Kilachand. The saree with a bold red surface was embellished with blue, white and yellow woven motifs inspired by elephants and palanquins. She draped the eclectic saree and paired it with a black crew neck blouse. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup, filled in her brows, dabbed ample amount of rosy blush on her cheekbones and wore a bold brick-red lip hue. She pulled her hair back in a neat, sleek bun and adorned her hairdo with a gajra. She accessorised her look with silver and turquoise temple jewellery.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was snapped out and about the city yesterday in an ultra-chic outfit. The Kabir Singh star slipped on a pair of beige jogger pants with yellow and white detailing on the side seam. She paired her jogger pants with a blazing orange cropped tank top. Furthermore, she layered her outfit with a beige jacket featuring frayed edges. She completed her look with a pair of blush pink sneakers and futuristic shades. Kiara also carried along her black and white Christian Dior arm candy.

Kajol

The graceful Kajol draped a pastel green saree by the house of Anita Dongre yesterday. The kaia saree was handwoven in Benaras and was drenched in intricate embroidery. The saree also featured a delicate beige border. Kajol paired her saree with a beige sleeveless blouse which featured a knot detailing at the back. For her glam look, Kajol kept her makeup minimal and wore an orange lip colour. She accessorised her look with statement earrings.

Taapsee Pannu has been seen repeating her promotional wardrobe like a pro and who are we to complain? For promoting her latest feature Thappad, Taapsee opted for flared stripe pants and a collared long button-down kurta by Amrich Designs. She completed her look with a black statement faux leather belt. She kept her glam minimalistic and messily pulled back her hair. She also opted for a pair of earrings by Minerali Store.

For another look she upcycled her stripe kurta and layered it with a classic black blazer. She pinched in her waist with the same black faux leather belt and completed her look with a pair of black heels. She topped off her look with a low ponytail and golden hoops.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday pulled off a laid back look yesterday and we are all for it. She paired her ripped white denim shorts with a simple and comfortable yellow tee. The t-shirt featured a cool graphic chest print. She completed her look with a trendy pair of sneakers and a white handbag. She kept her skin bare and effortlessly let down her locks.

Which look from the day gone by is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

