Kiara Advani in a Manish Malhotra saree shows how to have a desi day with sheer perfection; Yay or Nay?

Glamour is everywhere and Kiara Advani wants everybody to know this well. Well, she's responsible for the same thanks to her movie JugJugg Jeeyo's promotional looks. Let's put her archives to best use. Weddings are all planned and so are the invite lists. Be confident to RSVP because the line of food platters isn't the only best thing to look forward to. Are you in for what could spell bombshell for you? Choose black and just black.

As it's prime time to doll up, this ethnic look is not worthy of missing. The 29-year-old was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a Manish Malhotra monotone saree. It's a given how despite the slew of colours we have around us, a black ensemble gets the first preference it deserves. To look positively striking, take this sheer saree seen on Kiara to a wedding reception. It's simple yet on-point with all of its aesthetics. Curated with chiffon, this plain attire featured no embroidery or embellishments. It looked free from any OTT detail and made it to our liking with just pleated borders.

The actor rocked this ethnic look in all of its glory with a sleeveless blouse. Wear it sexy like the actress seen making a statement with a plunging neckline. What's consistent throughout this look? The entire outfit is purely basic. If you feel the need to push the envelope, bring an accessory into the picture. A necklace with green kundan is a great example as served by Kiara. She wore a black bindi, her hair was styled into a sleek bun, lips sat matte with pink lipstick and her skin's base glowed thanks to the highlighter.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

