Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra's red sequin saree is a fine example of spiced-up glam; Yay or Nay?

Classic but make it chic. This sounds like a red ensemble. This sounds like a typical routine of a fashionista. Endlessly outstanding and enticing, here's a not-so-little something for you to bookmark. If you happened to book tickets to watch Jugjugg Jeeyo, you knew you consciously signed up to pay close attention to every outfit as well? This can't miss red saree is our new favourite, well, we've seen a plentitude but we can't wait to live a glam day with this gorgeous attire. Kiara Advani, you're a diva and you know it!

Her latest movie is making all the noise at theatres and so are her ensembles. It's obvious if you've sat through Ginny’s engagement scene, Kuku and Naina wouldn't have missed your eyesight. Their natty ethnic avatars had them both dressed in Manish Malhotra creations as styled by Eka Lakhani. The 29-year-old diva, Kiara, rocked a monotone chiffon red saree made to look its shiny lustrous, and striking best with intricately embellished sequins arranged vertically. It also bore embroidered borders.

To avoid your desi look reaching an OTT height, team your red outfit with a simple and plain no-shine sleeveless blouse as seen on Kiara. The starlet's blouse featured a deep sweetheart neckline and was accessorised with a studded flower ring, statement earrings, and a three-tiered bracelet. Her side-parted hairdo was styled as pretty waves and her makeup had her lips had a glossy pout and her eyes had our attention with kohl. Varun Dhawan's custom-made sherwani too oozed royal charm. Dashing!

Do you love Kiara's ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Princess Diana: Here are the times she proved to be a pearl person