Kiara Advani in Mellow Drama denim co-ord set & a Christian Dior saddle bag blue-tified her look; Yay or Nay?

Sometimes a denim life is the one that we need. That's exactly what a single but the right reference can do. Influences and never stop influencing. There's nothing as modish as denim set to start your day with and you can totally take this idea to the airport, shopping, and that unending location list you may have in mind. This offbeat reference by Kiara Advani is just as fun and natty.

Also what is interesting is that if you need a sub for your regular skinny or flared jeans, get ready to feel fancy with these joggers on. Don't stop at just the pants. You have more of the denim daze to take in. Just the cool substitute you probably needed, we heard you second but the JugJugg Jeeyo actress was the first. Switch on the throw-on-and-go style with confidence for this easy-to-put denim co-ordinated set from Mellow Drama knows how to define 'the look' for you.

Kiara looks all set to travel today in a denim jacket which entails a double-layered collar with denim panels to give much definition. The frayed denim detail and contrast-hued striped feature on both sleeves look edgy and non-boring. She had its sleeves pulled up and teamed with joggers.

Both designed in lycra denim, Kiara's pants had a smocked hem and an elasticated waistband with a drawstring. This looked instantly sporty as well. She donned this elevated combo with a white ribbed top. Properly matching the mood of her OOTD was the cornflower blue Christian Dior saddle bag. Its value costs approximately Rs.322,942.34 and also has its signature features inclusive of Dior oblique embroidery, magnetic 'D' stirrup closure, and 'CD' on the strap.

The 30-year-old also styled her look with chunky gold and ivory sneakers. She left her sleek hairdo down and how much pink is too much? Check out her makeup, please. What a beauty!

