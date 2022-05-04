Kiara Advani in Mishru and Cult Gaia's sets showed us how to make it a lit summer; Yay or Nay?

Not all outfits come across in colours that speak of bad taste. The trick simply lies in between picking ensembles with a fabulous smattering of the season's most loved hues and smart styling. These factors can pull off a win and no matter how much lavishness the location calls for, here are two colour-coordinated ensembles that look like the ones from the fashion paradise. These are angelic, chic and say goals already!

Speaking of royalty, Kiara Advani is brilliantly executing looks after looks as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 isn't too far away from reaching our screens. Set to release in a couple of weeks, the actress recently donned a three-piece set by Mishru. A sleeveless ivory handcrafted sheer organza blazer designed with pearls, silk thread, and sequins was worn over a waistcoat-inspired crop top that had intricate embroidery done with pearls and silk thread. It bore a scoop neckline and a V hem done in a scalloped pattern. Lakshmi Lehr styled this for the 29-year-old with high-waisted flared pants and Drip Project's freezy cuban silver chain rounded up her look. Side-swept hairdo and mascara-laden eyes were a fabulous take you could bookmark for when you go to a sangeet function.

We love a mustard yellow now more than ever and tell us who wouldn't? Shining bright on our screens was Kiara in a Cult Gaia's annie sleeveless crop top that featured a floral applique and chain clasps in gold that held the top together. The actress wore the Rs 20,999 to match it up with Rs 29,999 trousers that bore a side cut-out at the waist and slits at the hem. Kiara accessorised this outfit apt for a brunch like a hottie with sunnies, white ankle-strap stilettos, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled into a ponytail and her makeup looked glam with a glossy pout.

